Cirque du Soleil's iconic OVO show coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cirque du Soleil's iconic show OVO is coming back to Philadelphia.

The bug-filled extravaganza just wrapped up a European tour and is now returning to North America.

The show has been running for 15 years.

After a year of development led by the original creators, a team of more than 135 professionals (including the 53 artists of the show) integrated a revamped set design, new acrobatic acts and characters, freshly designed costumes, and reinvented music into the production.

You can expect everything from crickets bouncing on trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting into all sorts of shapes.

The show will be at the Wells Fargo Center July 11-13, 2025.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, February 24.

You can get tickets here.