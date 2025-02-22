Cirque du Soleil's iconic OVO show coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cirque du Soleil's iconic show OVO is coming back to Philadelphia.
The bug-filled extravaganza just wrapped up a European tour and is now returning to North America.
The show has been running for 15 years.
After a year of development led by the original creators, a team of more than 135 professionals (including the 53 artists of the show) integrated a revamped set design, new acrobatic acts and characters, freshly designed costumes, and reinvented music into the production.
You can expect everything from crickets bouncing on trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting into all sorts of shapes.
The show will be at the Wells Fargo Center July 11-13, 2025.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, February 24.
You can get tickets here.