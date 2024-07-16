Cirque Du Soleil bringing winter wonderland to Philadelphia with first ever Christmas themed show

Cirque Du Soleil is unveiling its first ever Christmas themed show called ''Twas the Night Before' with a stop at the Met in Philadelphia.

Cirque Du Soleil is unveiling its first ever Christmas themed show called ''Twas the Night Before' with a stop at the Met in Philadelphia.

Cirque Du Soleil is unveiling its first ever Christmas themed show called ''Twas the Night Before' with a stop at the Met in Philadelphia.

Cirque Du Soleil is unveiling its first ever Christmas themed show called ''Twas the Night Before' with a stop at the Met in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're talking Christmas in July because it's ever too early to start thinking about the most magical time of year.

Cirque Du Soleil is unveiling its first ever Christmas themed show called "'Twas the Night Before."

The show is inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season and was built specifically for theaters like the Met in Philadelphia, as opposed to the usual big tops and arenas, so the experience will feel more theatrical and intimate.

"Our main character, she is an artistic bike rider. It's remarkable what she can do on a bike. It's not just showy, but it's also really poetic and quite beautiful," said James Hadley, stage director for "'Twas the Night Before".

Of course, you can expect those same jaw dropping, awe inspiring acrobatic performances from 26 artists from all over the world. These talented acrobats will come together for this magical winter wonderland with some of those classic holiday songs re-invented by Cirque Du Soleil.

"One thing that people come away with again and again is the music . Jean-Phi Goncalves is a fantastic composer and what he did for this show was create this new music, but he also went back to some of the music that we all know so well," said Hadley.

The show runs from December 20th through the 29th at the Met Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale July 25th and start at $45.

For more information and to purchase tickets to "'Twas the Night Before," visit: TheMetPhilly.com.