Cirque Du Soleil's popular show 'OVO' reimagined ahead of return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Bugs are back in town! Your favorite acrobatic dancers and performers are returning to Philadelphia with more mind-bending moves and circus tricks that will wow the entire family.

Cirque Du Soleil's popular show "OVO" - meaning egg in Portuguese - was created 15 years ago and has just been reimagined to bring new elements to it, including bigger, more colorful props and costumes on stage with 53 highly skilled performers and new acrobatic acts.

The story centers around a voyager who enters their insect colony, carrying around this giant egg that the rest of the bugs are trying to get their hands on.

"Along that journey he falls in love with a ladybug, but he keeps freezing every time he interacts with her, so it's his journey of overcoming that fear and following their love story," said performer Dani Maloney.

The voyager and his giant egg, the hand balancing dragonfly and the Red Spider came to visit our 6abc studios to show us part of their performance. The costumes are colorful and unique and of course their talent is awe-inspiring!

Maloney, who plays the red spider, is from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and says she auditioned for Cirque Du Soleil for the last nine years, until she finally secured a spot.

"You have to wait for a role to open up that matches your profile. I kept auditioning, I kept trying and then this role came. I went to three different 3-day dance calls, plus some other auditions as well. Then, this role opened up and here we are nine years later making it happen," she said.

"OVO" comes to the Wells Fargo Center from July 11th to the 13th.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/philadelphia/ovo/buy-tickets