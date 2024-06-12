City Controller's Office deems thousands of Philadelphia properties as unsafe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City Controller's Office is releasing its findings of an investigation into demolition work in Philadelphia.

During a news conference in Center City on Wednesday, City Controller Christy Brady said there are approximately 120 imminently dangerous properties waiting for demolitions or repairs.

At least 4,000 properties are classified as unsafe, she said.

The investigation found that the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L &I) only has 15 inspectors.

That's not enough to keep up with the demand and oversight of the properties, according to Brady.

The Controller's Office is calling on L &I to implement a system to collect demolition costs from private property owners.

"On the average, residential demolition costs upward of $30,000, but the city only recovers about 3%, leaving taxpayers on the hook to pay millions of dollars," she said.

The Controller's Office is also recommending the city launch a recruitment office to hire additional inspectors.