City services gradually resume in Philadelphia after tentative deal reached to end DC 33 strike

Philadelphia City services are gradually returning now that District Council 33 tentatively agreed to a new contract extension, ending its strike.

Philadelphia City services are gradually returning now that District Council 33 tentatively agreed to a new contract extension, ending its strike.

Philadelphia City services are gradually returning now that District Council 33 tentatively agreed to a new contract extension, ending its strike.

Philadelphia City services are gradually returning now that District Council 33 tentatively agreed to a new contract extension, ending its strike.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City services are gradually returning now that District Council 33 tentatively agreed to a new contract extension, ending its strike.

The Free Library of Philadelphia reopened several of its locations, including the branch on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

City trash and recycling pickup is slated to resume on Monday. And the temporary dumpsters will be removed in the coming days.

ALSO SEE: Street addresses of temporary trash drop-off locations in Philadelphia

However, some residents want it all gone now.

The city said it also aims to reopen 17 of its pools by Monday.

The tentative agreement would give workers a 3% raise in each of the next three years.

Half of the members will get an additional 2% raise through an added level on the pay scale.

DC 33 members still need to vote and ratify the agreement.

