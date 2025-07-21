DC33 contract vote results to be released Monday following tentative deal, ending strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- District Council 33 plans to release results from its new contract vote on Monday.

Union leaders say another city workers strike is possible if enough of the rank-and-file have voted against the deal struck a few weeks ago.

This comes after a week-long strike left trash piling up across the city.

The 9,000 members spent all of last week casting their votes in-person on whether to approve the tentative contract.

The union president, who initially expressed disappoint in the deal, later encouraged members to vote "yes" to ratify it and make it official.

If they don't approve, leadership will have to go back to the negotiating table and that could lead to another strike.

Union leaders say it would not be the conducted the in the same way as last time and explained why they believe it would be best for members to approve this deal.

"However, in my opinion and from experts that we've talked to in regard to this, we go back to the table with less negotiating power. We come from a place of less strength than we initially started with," said DC 33 President Greg Boulware. "We got as much as we could possibly get out of the city."

The union's first strike in 39 years began on July 1st and lasted 8 days.

Members who come from a number of departments including sanitation and 911 dispatch walked off the job.

Union officials say on average they earn 46-thousand dollars a year.

Under the tentative agreement, they'll receive a 3% raise each year for three years with a 15-hundred dollar bonus the first year.

Right now, the Mayor's office is juggling multiple negotiations with other unions and have reached deals with some of them.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has said part of her goal is to watch the budget.

DC-33 leadership provided more insight into challenges behind the scenes as the union initially pushed for more money