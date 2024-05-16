WATCH LIVE

Parental rights activist to serve 1-year probation for giving alcohol to teens in Bucks County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:54AM
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and parental rights activist will serve one-year probation for serving alcohol to teens.

Clarice Schillinger pleaded no contest on Wednesday to the charges.

Police say the incident happened at a birthday party she threw for her 17-year-old daughter in her Doylestown, Bucks County home back in 2023.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of simple assault and harassment against Schillinger, which stemmed from her allegedly punching a teenager.

