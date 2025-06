Man critically injured after being stabbed in the chest in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is seriously injured after he was stabbed in Kensington.

It happened around the 500 block of East Clearfield Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

That's where police say they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had been stabbed twice in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No word on any arrests, or what led up to the attack.