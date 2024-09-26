Clock ticking for $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner to come forward, NJ Lottery says

New Jersey Lottery reveals where the $1.1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold

New Jersey Lottery reveals where the $1.1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold

New Jersey Lottery reveals where the $1.1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold

New Jersey Lottery reveals where the $1.1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Mega Millions ticket worth more than a billion dollars was sold six months ago in New Jersey, but so far no one has claimed the jackpot.

The video above is from a previous report.

The person had one year from the March 26 drawing to cash in their ticket.

But, as the New Jersey Lottery reminded the community on Thursday, that ticket holder now has just six months.

If that person doesn't come forward by March 26, 2025, they're out of luck.

The ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor at 2200 Route 66 in Neptune Twp., in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 07, 11, 22, 29 and 38. The Gold Mega Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 02.

NJ Lottery officials say it's not unusual for winners of large jackpots to take their time to file a claim, but they are now urging the winner to contact them as soon as possible to begin the claim process.

They also recommend the winner seek professional legal and financial advice.

To start the process of claiming the jackpot, visit NJLottery.com/ClaimAPrize