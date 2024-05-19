House fire, possible explosion at Chester County home leaves 2 people hospitalized

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating what caused a fire and possible explosion at a home in Chester County on Sunday.

It happened at a residence in Cochranville, Pennsylvania, around 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the 1500 block of Limestone Road for reports of a blaze.

They arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the second floor of the building, officials say.

Two people inside the home were flown to area hospitals with burn wounds, according to authorities.

There is no word yet on their identities or conditions.

Investigators say the home was a complete loss and excavators tore down what was left after the fire was put out.