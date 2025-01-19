Code Blue to go into effect in Philadelphia ahead or brutally cold temperatures

Meteorologist Payton Domschke with the AccuWeather forecast during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2025

Meteorologist Payton Domschke with the AccuWeather forecast during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2025

Meteorologist Payton Domschke with the AccuWeather forecast during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2025

Meteorologist Payton Domschke with the AccuWeather forecast during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2025

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Office of Homeless Services in Philadelphia will declare another Code Blue Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.

During that time, as many as 19 warming centers will be available with extra seating to boost capacity.

When the Code Blue goes into effect, the City's outreach teams will increase their presence on the streets to encourage people living outdoors to head to one of the warming centers.

Transportation will be provided.

This comes as wind chills are expected to dip below zero during the worst of the upcoming cold snap.

"The City is closely monitoring the weather forecasts and are prepared for any adverse weather event," said Streets Commissioner, Kristin Del Rossi. "We are ready to mobilize street pre-treating and snow clearing as needed across the city."

Anyone who needs a warm indoor place to stay may visit a warming center, where food is also available.

They may also call the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability's Homeless Street Outreach Team at (215) 232-1984 to get a ride to one.

RELATED LINKS

Find a warming center location

How to access a shelter bed

Where to find a food site