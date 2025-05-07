Bucks County sheriff applies for deputies to join ICE task force

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Tensions are high after the Bucks County sheriff has applied for deputies to become trained and engaged with ICE.

The sheriff's department, led by Sheriff Fred Harran, has applied to participate in ICE's task force model, formally called the 287(g) program.

It authorizes ICE "to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency's direction and oversight," according to the agency's website.

"These are deputies that will be trained to be able to access the ICE database," said Harran.

He says this program would allow deputies to inquire about and investigate citizenship but it would be limited to people already in the criminal justice system.

"I'm not going down the street, rounding people up. We are only looking at people who have warrants, that have already eluded police. That's what we're looking at. I can't believe that there's anybody against that," said Sheriff Harran.

Those opposed to the ICE collaboration say it's a slippery slope.

"This is not just about immigration, this is a civil rights issue," says Adrienne King, President of the Bucks County chapter of the NAACP. "We feel that it's going to increase the fear and tear down the bridges that have been built with our neighbors across the county."

"I feel those that will suffer most are victims that will not report, criminals that will not be caught and voices who will not be heard," said Heidi Roux, the executive director of Immigrant Rights Action.

If approved, the training would be reimbursed by the federal government. Some worry about liability, lawsuits and costs incurred by taxpayers, and an erosion of trust.

"We're not questioning victims, we're not questioning people who are in houses, or calling police because their car got vandalized. No one is asking them for immigration status," said Harran.

Bucks County is listed as an applicant for the ICE 287(g) program. That application is still pending federal review and approval.

