Suspect sought after armed confrontation with AutoZone workers in Lower Southampton Twp.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- What started with the theft of a set of wrenches at the AutoZone in Lower Southampton Township ended with a confrontation with employees in the parking lot.

One of those workers pulled out his cellphone camera.

"During that altercation, the actor lifted up his shirt, brandishing a firearm, and actually pointing that firearm at one of the employees before fleeing," said Det. Sgt. Douglas Heiduk.

Fortunately, the suspect did not fire his weapon.

The cell phone video of the altercation also proved to be clear enough for local investigators to identify the gunman as 42-year-old Michael Dundala of Bristol Township.

It turns out Dundala has had run-ins with the law before, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges including retail theft, making terrorist threats, and possession of an instrument of crime.

The motorcycle Dundala was riding carried a New Jersey tag numbered Y621T.

"If he is found or seen, please do not confront him, because he is considered armed and dangerous at this time," Det. Heiduk said.

We spoke with people who live and work in this area, who say this crime hits a little too close to home.

"It's not good at all. Where are you going to go? You know, there's no place to go, to move, where it's safe," said Joan Denofa from Northeast Philadelphia.

"I'm very concerned because you're looking behind you. I'm afraid to be by myself because all of the crime that's been going on," said Mary Lautenbacher of Feasterville.

Anyone with information about Michael Dundala's whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Southampton police.