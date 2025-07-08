College students become the teachers at 'Breakthrough' summer camp

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
It's a lesson-come-to-life at 'Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia': a summer camp where students learn to teach and then become the teachers.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For 30 years, Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia has provided academic opportunities for students from traditionally underserved areas of the city.

This materializes in their annual summer camp held at Germantown Friends School.

The second component of the camp is to recruit college students who may or may not aspire to be educators. They are enrolled in a multi-week training course to learn how to be teachers, and then are tasked with teaching the kids' summer camp classes.

Watch the video above to meet some of the teaching fellows, in addition to the current dean of faculty who was once a teaching fellow himself.

To learn more about Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia, visit their website.

