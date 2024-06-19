Collingdale council votes to remove Police Chief Patrick Kilroy

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Council members in Collingdale, Delaware County have voted to remove the borough's police chief.

The vote on Tuesday night was 5-2 in favor of removing Chief Patrick Kilroy.

The vote came despite a packed house of community members who were in support of the chief.

Residents, several council members and officers all testified about Kilroy's efforts toward making safety in Collingdale his top priority.

The council members who are opposed to Kilroy spoke about the shortage of officers at the police department and what they see as excessive overtime as reasons for removing Kilroy.

Paperwork shows Kilroy's requests to hire more officers to relieve overtime spending.

Kilroy was sworn into office last December.