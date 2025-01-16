Newly sworn-in Collingdale police officer resigns after being charged in alleged road rage incident

Newly sworn-in Collingdale police officer resigns after being charged in alleged road rage incident

Newly sworn-in Collingdale police officer resigns after being charged in alleged road rage incident

Newly sworn-in Collingdale police officer resigns after being charged in alleged road rage incident

Newly sworn-in Collingdale police officer resigns after being charged in alleged road rage incident

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer with the Collingdale Police Department is being charged in a road rage incident.

Kevon Darden resigned Thursday after less than a week on the job. He was sworn in this past Sunday as a part-time officer.

Authorities say the incident happened in April of last year.

READ MORE: Delco police department continues to deal with staffing issues: 'There's concern among us'

According to state police, Darden got into an altercation with another driver on I-476 South in Delaware County and threatened him with a gun.

The other driver says Darden fired a shot during the confrontation.

The resignation comes as the borough continues to deal with a staffing shortage. According to Chief Mitchell, there are only five full-time officers currently working in the department.

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea says troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police have been covering overnight shifts for the police department since November.

