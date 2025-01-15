Delco police department continues to deal with staffing issues: 'There's concern among us'

There are only five full-time officers currently working for the department, according to Chief Shanee Mitchell.

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Leaders in the Borough of Collingdale are once again sounding the alarm about staffing shortages within the police department.

"There's concern among us, among everybody," Collingdale Police Chief Shanee Mitchell said.

There are only five full-time officers currently working for the department, according to Chief Mitchell.

According to Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea, Pennsylvania State Police has been covering overnight shifts for the police department since November.

This past weekend, the borough manager shared a statement saying there has been "a series of unusual call-outs by members of the police department."

Chief Mitchell explained, "Sunday we did have a call out. So, that left us with a lack of manpower, so we had no officer that day."

To address the issue, an emergency meeting was held Sunday to swear in a new part-time officer for Collingdale.

The mayor tells Action News she did not attend Sunday's swearing-in because she didn't believe it was for the betterment of the community.

"I can't 100% speak for her, but again, it was more of we had not received information for her, just like I haven't, to be able to make a conscious decision," Collingdale Councilman Stephen Zane told Action News.

"If she is swearing somebody in, she wants to know that they're going to be good for the department," he added.

Chief Mitchell said anyone joining the department will have to go through the necessary steps, including a required background check and a check of their credentials.

Three part-time officers and one full-time officer were supposed to be sworn in during a special meeting of the Collingdale Borough Council Tuesday night, according to the agenda posted online. However, without a notary, the swearing-in ceremony did not happen.

Borough officials say the full-time officer candidate had previously worked in the borough, while the three part-time officers are new to the department.

Regarding the staffing issues, Christopher Eiserman, the president of the FOP Delaware County Lodge 27, said this has been an ongoing problem in the borough since early summer.

"Police officers don't want to work in a community where they are not supported or wanted by their elected officials, and that is exactly what is occurring in Collingdale. It's time for our local and state elected officials to step in," he said in a statement.

Chief Mitchell said she is hopeful they will receive more candidates for the department after the civil service exam later this month.

It is still unclear when the new part-time officers and the rejoining full-time officer will be sworn in to serve the department.