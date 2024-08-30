NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver

Police say the driver who struck the brothers is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the line on the side of the roadway.

Police say 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was traveling north on County Route 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

Police say Higgins entered the southbound lanes of the roadway, and passed the sedan.

When he attempted to reenter the northbound lanes, police say the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.

Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.

The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.

Through the investigation, officials say Higgins is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto, state police say.

He is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.

The Columbus Blue Jackets posted to social media, saying they are "shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy."

This is a developing story and will be updated.