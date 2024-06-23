Driver of vehicle sought in connection with Ohio shooting that injured 10 turns self in: police

Police were on the scene after a Columbus, Ohio shooting injured 10.

Police were on the scene after a Columbus, Ohio shooting injured 10.

Police were on the scene after a Columbus, Ohio shooting injured 10.

Police were on the scene after a Columbus, Ohio shooting injured 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The driver of a vehicle authorities say was involved in an overnight shooting in Columbus, Ohio, that left 10 people injured has turned himself in, police said late Sunday night.

"Shortly before 6:30pm this evening, an adult male turned himself in at Columbus Police headquarters and identified himself as the driver of the pictured Honda Civic," Columbus police said.

The man was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, according to the authorities.

The driver's identity is being "withheld at this time due to investigative purposes," police said.

SEE ALSO: 4th Arkansas grocery store shooting victim dies; charges pending against suspected gunman

The Honda Civic authorities were searching for following the shooting was recovered outside of Columbus PD headquarters.

Police said detectives are still working to identify all parties involved in the shooting.

The 10 people who were injured in the shooting ranged in age from 16 to 27, police said. Nine were in stable condition, and one was in critical condition, police said earlier Sunday.