Eagles fans will have to pay up to attend NFC Championship game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFC Championship is the hottest ticket in town, and Eagles fans will have to pay a pretty penny to be at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and it appears all face-value tickets were unavailable within minutes.

"I'm still in the market, looking," said Dan Lennon from Newark, Delaware.

The cheapest ticket we could find was over $500.

"OK. That's not too bad," said Lennon.

South Philadelphia is bleeding green as the road to the Super Bowl runs through the Linc.

"I'm looking for some Kelly green, gotta get ready for Sunday," said Nevada Gray.

Affordable tickets seem hard to come by. We joined the Ticketmaster waiting room 10 minutes before tickets went on sale. By the time the queue opened, we were 37,000th in line.

The Eagles said each buyer could purchase no more than four tickets.

Within 11 minutes, Ticketmaster put out a note that availability was limited.

It's not a surprise considering the show that was the "Snow Bowl 2.0" last Sunday.

"Top three most memorable games of my life for sure," said Jonathan Marshal, a season ticket holder who is ready to run it back this weekend. "I share season tickets with a friend so we just get charged and show up to the game and do what we can."

That's lucky for him because by the time we got through the queue 47 minutes later, all face-value tickets were gone, and standing room only was $585.

Looking at those prices, some fans say they'll watch at home for free.

"Then when they win, we just all walk down to Broad Street anyway, so there we go," said Sean McGuire.

"I'm not going to the game, of course, I can't afford tickets to the game," said Gray. "The game is wherever I'm at. I pass out, I die and come back to life several times throughout the game, but it's a good time."