Community members visit the 152nd Volksfest held by Cannstatter Volksfest Verein

TORRESDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This German-American club is celebrating their culture in Philadelphia this Labor Day weekend.

The festival hosts a wide array of German eats and drinks from beers to brats.

Many local community members have made visiting this Volksfest a part of their traditions for decades.

The 152nd Labor Day Volksfest continues Monday September 2nd from 12pm-8pm.

