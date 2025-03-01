Concern among local Ukrainian community after heated Trump, Zelenskyy meeting

A high-stakes meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy ended in a heated and personal confrontation on Friday in the Oval Office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's concern in the Delaware Valley's Ukrainian community.

Community leaders say there's anger and frustration after a fiery exchange Friday among President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"I think any support Mr. Trump had from the Ukrainian American community is going to evaporate rather quickly in my mind," said Eugene Luciw, who heads the Philadelphia Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

"This was as if it was orchestrated in Moscow. They couldn't ask for a better day or better result," he said.

WATCH FULL EXCHANGE: Zelenskyy gets into heated argument with Trump, Vance

President Donald Trump shouted at Ukraine's leader on Friday during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office

Nonpartisan political observers say the episode was a turn away from peace with the potential to disrupt long-standing diplomatic norms and America's global influence.

"We may find ourselves in a situation where being aggressive actually make us less secure because we lose friends we lose allies. It's not just military support, we rely on allies also for intelligence, for spying, for making sure that terrorists and others who have ill motivations against us stay away from us or are defeated before they get close to staging an attack. If we lose ally support in intelligence and military support and trade relationships, America first may very well wind up being America last and alone," said St. Peter's University Political Science Professor Emeritus Alain Sanders.

Capitol Hill reaction to the tense exchange was swift. Congressional Republicans were nearly unanimous in praising the president. However, Pennsylvania Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Ukraine ally and co-chair of the House Ukraine caucus, called the episode heartbreaking.

"It is time to put understandable emotions aside and come back to the negotiation table. This can and will be fixed. A strong, sovereign Ukraine is essential for global stability in the face of Putin's ongoing aggression. Lasting peace can only be achieved through unwavering strength. I am confident that the parties will reconvene in pursuit of a mutually agreeable solution that best serves the interests of the United States of America and Ukraine. This is the only acceptable outcome," Fitzpatrick said.

RELATED: Trump and Zelenskyy key takeaways: Oval Office meeting devolves into shouting match

Retired US Army Colonel Roman Andryczyk's family fled conflict in the region when he was a child. The Republican went on to Penn State and to serve 26 years in the US Army.

"Ukraine is a very important strategic partner for the United States so I'm very ashamed for what took place today," Andryczyk said.

When leaving the White House Friday, President Trump told reporters, "We're looking for peace. We're not looking for someone that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened and that's what I saw happening."

On Fox News Friday night, when asked about Trump's statement that he disrespected him and the United States, Zelenskyy responded he's very thankful to Americans and the President and hopes for a return to diplomacy.

"A lot of destruction occurred today in terms of trust," Sanders said.

Friday evening the White House press secretary said it remains to be seen what's next for the mineral deal between the US and Ukraine which is why the leaders were meeting.