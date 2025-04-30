Conestoga High School teacher facing 63 charges for allegedly having sex with student

Michelle Mercogliano, a special education teacher at Conestoga High School, was charged by the Tredyffrin Township police.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chester County teacher is facing 63 charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Michelle Mercogliano, a special education teacher at Conestoga High School, was charged Wednesday by the Tredyffrin Township police.

The investigation began Monday when police were contacted by family members of a juvenile male student.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action News states the student says they had sex about 12 times since February. The majority of the interactions allegedly happened at Mercogliano's parents' house in Wayne.

Court documents also say she purchased medical marijuana for the student about 15 times.

An online post from the school district shows Mercogliano is an academic support teacher for 9th through 12th grade and also works as an adjunct professor at Immaculata University, teaching Italian.

She is facing a long list of charges, including school - intercourse/sexual contact with student, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses and other offenses.

Action News reached out to both the school district and university for comment and the latest on her employment, but we have not heard back.

According to police sources, she is not yet in custody.

Stay with Action News as we continue to gather more details on this breaking story.

