Delaware County contractor arrested for allegedly stealing items out of client's home

Delaware County contractor arrested for allegedly stealing items out of client's home

Delaware County contractor arrested for allegedly stealing items out of client's home

Delaware County contractor arrested for allegedly stealing items out of client's home

Delaware County contractor arrested for allegedly stealing items out of client's home

ASTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Aston Township, Delaware County, arrested a contractor and handyman for allegedly stealing from his clients.

A resident reported missing items to police at the beginning of May, after he said Raymond Rotay Jr. did work inside his home back in March.

Rotay is accused of stealing several high-value sports trading cards from the home.

The cards were later recovered at a pawn shop, according to investigators.

Police also found items they believed could belong to other potential victims.

Authorities are asking anyone who hired Rotay to check their home to see if anything is missing.