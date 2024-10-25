Controversy over Philadelphia teacher, pro-Palestinian messages in class

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia faces a tough decision over the fate of a teacher who some parents say has been wrongfully suspended.

At the heart of the controversy is the emotional topic of war in Israel.

Some support the teacher who they say voiced and allowed students to voice support for the Palestinian people. Others say she crossed a line.

It all came to a head Thursday night in a Philadelphia school board meeting that was interrupted by protest and eventually had to be moved into another room.

Parents caused a disruption, demanding Keziah Ridgeway, a teacher at Northeast High School, be reinstated.

"Three thousand seven hundred students that are missing a beloved teacher that supports all the students," said Jethro Heiko, who is a parent in the district and is with the newly-formed organization Philly Parents for Palestine.

Ridgeway, a history and anthropology teacher, was removed from the classroom seven weeks ago. The parents who support her say it's because a complaint was filed after Ridgeway taught and allowed students to express opinions supportive of Palestinian rights.

"We care about this district and we care about what's able to be taught," said Meaghan McDonald who is also with Philly Parents for Palestine.

But an attorney for the group that filed the complaint against the teacher disagrees.

"It is false to say she was removed because of what she taught in the classroom. That was not part of the complaint at all," said Lori Lowenthal Marcus, legal director of The Deborah Project.

That organization, which was created to defend the rights of Jewish people facing discrimination, filed a complaint against Ridgeway.

They say they filed the complaint with the School District of Philadelphia because Ridgeway made posts alluding to violence against certain Jewish parents whose names she allegedly posted on social media.

"An Instagram post that said, 'Ain't no fun when the rabbit's got the...' And the implication was gun," Marcus said of the post that Ridgeway allegedly made. They also say she posted asking where she could find a Black-owned gun shop.

Ridgeway's supporters say she's the one facing threats. Forming the group Philly Parents for Palestine, they want her to be reinstated at Northeast High School, which supporters say has a large Palestinian student population.

"It's not right, she worked hard to get where she is and she has a passion for what she does," said Ronita Jones, who is Ridgeway's sister.

The group representing Jewish parents who say they feel threatened wants the district to stand firm.

"The ask of the school district that they should enforce their own policy," said Marcus.

The School District of Philadelphia is now tasked with making a decision.

Supports of Ridgeway tell Action News that she is out of the classroom but still being paid as the investigation continues.

There's no timeline for when the district will make a final decision on how to resolve the issue.

Ridgeway declined to be interviewed.

Action News reached out to the School District of Philadelphia but had not received comment as of the time this story aired.