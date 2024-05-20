Man accused of stealing Tesla Cybertruck, leading police on short chase in Delaware

LINCOLN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in Delaware on Sunday after state police said he stole a Tesla Cybertruck and led troopers on a brief chase.

Troopers say 41-year-old Corey Cohee of Milford, Delaware, is accused of stealing the luxury vehicle from a home in Lincoln, Sussex County.

On Saturday, just after 8 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Brick Granary Road for reports of a stolen car.

Upon arrival, troopers learned the victim's 2024 silver Tesla Cybertruck with temporary New Jersey registration was stolen from the property.

Investigators say they then followed the vehicle using its tracking system to a dirt path off Pinecone Drive.

A driver was inside the car when it was located, according to authorities. Before troopers could approach the suspect, however, the car fled the area.

Troopers say the Tesla disregarded all police signals to pull over as it led officers on a short chase.

After the brief pursuit, authorities say the car came to a stop on Brick Granary Road. The driver, later identified as Cohee, was then taken into custody.

Cohee has since been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony disregarding a police officer signal, criminal trespassing, and failure to have a license in possession.