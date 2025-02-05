Cottman Ave., Roosevelt Mall expected to reopen just 5 days after deadly Philadelphia plane crash

The impact crater on Cottman Avenue will remain barricaded after the road reopens. Some side streets also remain closed

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cottman Avenue and the Roosevelt Mall are set to reopen on Wednesday, just five days after the deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Crews worked overnight Tuesday to clean the scene, where authorities say Friday's crash left an "expansive" impact zone.

RELATED: Video gives closest look yet at site of plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

RAW VIDEO: The NTSB released video on Sunday that shows the site of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia from the ground and air.

City officials say they're checking the structural integrity of all businesses and homes before reopening the normally busy road to traffic.

However, police there are expected to keep those neighborhood side streets blocked off a little while longer.

The impact crater next to the Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue will also remain barricaded after the road reopens.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday at noon. Forensics teams are still working to collect data.

The crash happened in the busy corridor during rush hour on Friday, killing seven people and injuring 24 others. All six on board the plane were killed and another victim was killed on the ground, according to officials.

RELATED: 'Daddy, did I save my sister?': Young Philadelphia plane crash victim asks after brain surgery

"We still will not have a definitive answer about the number of victims or casualties until we are done with the entire forensic investigation and process all of the samples that were collected from the site," said Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel.

Right now, a memorial is set up with candles, flowers, an American flag and a Mexican flag, honoring the six people on board the jet who were all from Mexico.

An artist, originally from Mexico but currently living in Texas, came to Philadelphia to pay his respects and to paint a mural at the site.

ALSO SEE: Woman missing after Northeast Philadelphia plane crash found safe

The community will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the memorial on Cottman and Bustleton avenues.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will also host a community town hall tonight at 7 p.m. at Solise Cohen Elementary to provide resources and updates.

