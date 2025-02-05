Victim killed on the ground in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash identified

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site, clearing the way for the mall to reopen Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released the name of the man who was killed on the ground when a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday.

City resident Steven Dreuitt, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle after the plane crashed just before 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.

Several vehicles were traveling in the area at the time.

Six people inside the jet, including a child patient, her mother and four crew members, were also killed. All were from Mexico.

The number of people injured remains at 24.

However, city officials have stressed that the numbers could rise as the investigation continues.

"We still will not have a definitive answer about the number of victims or casualties until we are done with the entire forensic investigation and process all of the samples that were collected from the site," Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said during a news conference Tuesday.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site. Forensics teams are still working to collect data and NTSB's preliminary report is expected in about a month.

