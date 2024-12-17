Counterfeit cash suspect in Chester County surrenders after seeing report on Action News, police say

Police across Chester County are investigating several cases of counterfeit bills being passed at stores during the holiday season.

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect wanted for allegedly passing counterfeit cash at a grocery store in Chester County is now in custody.

Police say 31-year-old Jordan Swanson of Pottstown, Pa., surrendered after seeing an Action News report on Monday night.

Left: Jordan Swanson | Right: Surveillance image of suspect in counterfeit cash case in North Coventry Twp.

Swanson is charged with forgery, theft and other offenses.

He is accused of passing two phony $100 bills at the Giant on Glocker Way in North Covertry Twp. back on Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, police in West Whiteland Twp. are also investigating incidents of counterfeit cash being used.

Police said Swanson is not being connected to the other crimes at this time.

Investigators tell 6abc that criminals may be using the busy holiday season as cover, hoping that store clerks will be too busy to check.

They recommend checking bills with a special pen, especially if someone is paying with a large bill.

