Couple arrested in Delaware County allegedly tied to Lululemon theft ring across country

A pair of arrests in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are believed to be tied to a string of thefts across the country.

A pair of arrests in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are believed to be tied to a string of thefts across the country.

A pair of arrests in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are believed to be tied to a string of thefts across the country.

A pair of arrests in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are believed to be tied to a string of thefts across the country.

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A pair of arrests in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are believed to be tied to a string of thefts across the country.

Two people were taken into custody on Tuesday and are being accused of stealing from several Lululemon stores.

Investigators believe the suspects have ties to a larger retail theft ring.

State police say the couple is suspected of having stolen from Lululemon locations in Southern California, Washington, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The couple, identified as 38-year-old Alma Miriam Rivas-Lopez and 30-year-old Guillermo Hernandez-Gonzalez, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of the high-end athletic wear. Both are from Texas, police said.

In their car, state police say an estimated $3,000 worth of merchandise was found.

State police say they were called to the Glen Mills Lululemon store in Concord Township after a Lululemon private investigator reported the couple's vehicle.

Some of the stolen items from the other stores were tagged with tracker devices, which led police to the suspects' vehicle.

Police say the couple was taken into custody as they exited the store.

The court date for the couple is scheduled for next month. They face a number of felony charges including organized retail theft.

They are both being held on $500,000 bail.

