CPSC offers holiday safety tips for cooking, decorating and shopping

'Tis the season to deck the halls, but when doing so, you need to make sure to take the proper safety precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about 1,400 fires erupt across the country every Thanksgiving so that is a major concern, especially if you plan to fry your turkey this year.

To prevent a fire, take proper precautions, including:

Turn the gas supply off if the oil begins to smoke

Thoroughly thaw and dry all meats before cooking

Cover bare skin when adding or removing food

Also, never use a fryer in, on, or under any structure that can catch fire.

"We have three times as many fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year," said Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

So be careful around the kitchen.

"Make sure that you always are watching the stove. Keep kids away from the stove so they don't knock something over," said Hoehn-Saric.

Also, beware of dry Christmas trees. A dry Christmas tree can instantly go up in flames versus a well-watered one.

Candles also pose a danger.

"I'd actually encourage people to take a look at LED candles, which look better and they are safer," said Hoehn-Saric.

Always have a fire extinguisher nearby and charge. And be sure to read the instructions so you know how to use it. Extinguishers should be recharged every 10 years, even if you haven't used it. Single-use disposable extinguishers should be replaced every 12 years.

When it comes to putting up lights or other holiday decorations, take precautions.

"If you're going to be on a ladder. Make sure you have somebody else spotting you. Make sure it's on a firm, flat surface, and you just do it carefully," said Hoehn-Saric.

Also, make sure your lights are in good shape.

"So if you see fraying wires, if you see, you know the sockets are broken. You may want to think about buying new lights."

Of course, this is toy-giving season. Be sure to give items that are age-appropriate for everyone in the house. Beware of toys with small parts, balloons, and button batteries.

And when unwrapping, quickly throw away any packaging that can be a choking or suffocation hazard.