Crash involving SEPTA bus, car injures 2 in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a car collided with a SEPTA bus on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened around 5:37 p.m. at Castor Avenue and Richmond Street.

According to SEPTA, the car driver ran a red light and turned into a Route 24 bus.

The view from Chopper 6 showed significant damage to the vehicle.

Officials say the bus driver and the driver of the vehicle both suffered minor injuries.

The bus was occupied at the time but no other injuries were reported.