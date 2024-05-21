Mother and daughter ID'd after being found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

Mother and daughter found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

Mother and daughter found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

Mother and daughter found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

Mother and daughter found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mother and daughter who were found stabbed to death in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Crescentville section have been identified.

Police say 75-year-old Angela Trejo and her 58-year-old daughter, Alma Barberena, suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officers arrived at the home in the 6000 block of Bingham Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbings and no arrests have been made.

Action News has learned two men were taken in for questioning.

Sources tell us one man, who is the husband of the 58-year-old victim, had cuts and blood on his hands.

Investigators are calling this a domestic-related incident. They have not said who made the initial 911 call.

Several miles from the scene, Philadelphia police executed search warrants at a home in Tacony on Tuesday evening, looking for evidence connected to the crime.

Sources said at that home, they found blood on the garage door.

Sources also tell Action News blood was found on at least one of the two cars towed from the scene on Bingham Street.

Neighbors on Bingham Street said they are trying to process what happened.

"They were excellent neighbors, and it's hard to believe," said Jack Burkhardt.

Burkhardt and his wife have lived in the home across the street from where the stabbing happened for more than 50 years.

He says Trejo lived at the home with her husband. He described them as good neighbors, who were very active in their church.

He also told us their daughters constantly stopped by to check on them.

"Someone always came, one of the daughters usually, sometimes twice a day, but someone always came to check up on them," said Burkhardt.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.