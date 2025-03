Black smoke could be seen billowing from across the river in Delaware.

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews battle a large brush fire in Pennsville, Salem County.

The 2-alarm fire started at Fort Mott State Park around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is now 85-percent contained, and has burned 50 acres so far.

Officials say no structures are threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.