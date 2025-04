Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Nazareth, Northampton County

Officials say a fire broke out along the 100 block of Main Street in Nazareth, Northampton County at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

NAZARETH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a large fire in the Lehigh Valley.

Officials say it broke out along the 100 block of Main Street in Nazareth, Northampton County at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Action Cam captured flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the two-story building.

A Chinese takeout restaurant is on the first floor, with apartment units above.

There has been no word yet on a cause or if anyone was injured.