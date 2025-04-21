Crews spent hours making repairs to the gas main, which forced the highway to be shut down.

Crews repair gas main along I-95 in Bucks County after officials believe it was purposely cut

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials believe a gas pipe was purposely cut on I-95 in Bucks County, causing a major traffic jam on Sunday night.

Fire crews, along with PECO, responded to the I-95 overpass on Tennis Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

PECO found a damaged four-inch, high-pressure natural gas main.

Crews spent hours making repairs to the gas main, which forced the highway to be shut down.

Both sides of I-95 have since reopened as of Monday morning.

Authorities have not said who they believe might be responsible for cutting the line.

