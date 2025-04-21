BreakingPope Francis, everyman leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dies at 88
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews repair gas main along I-95 in Bucks County after officials believe it was purposely cut

Crews spent hours making repairs to the gas main, which forced the highway to be shut down.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 1:47PM
Crews repair gas main along I-95 in Bucks County after officials believe it was purposely cut
Officials believe a gas pipe was purposely cut on I-95 in Bucks County, causing a major traffic jam on Sunday night.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials believe a gas pipe was purposely cut on I-95 in Bucks County, causing a major traffic jam on Sunday night.

Fire crews, along with PECO, responded to the I-95 overpass on Tennis Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

PECO found a damaged four-inch, high-pressure natural gas main.

Crews spent hours making repairs to the gas main, which forced the highway to be shut down.

Both sides of I-95 have since reopened as of Monday morning.

Authorities have not said who they believe might be responsible for cutting the line.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW