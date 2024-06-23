Who gunned down a young man who was on his phone at a Kensington gas station?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man whose mother says he had his life on track his gunned down at a Kensington gas station. Now she wants your help in finding his killer.

Corliss Jackson remembers her son Rasheen Naseeb Robinson with glowing sentiment.

"He had a heart of gold, a very sweet kid, loved by many."

At 22 years old he was out on his own and dreamed of owning his own trucking company.

"He was scheduled to start his CDL classes to get a CDL license just that summer."

On Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10am Robinson was at the Liberty Gas Station located along the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"He was on the telephone with a young lady. And from what she told me he didn't have but a brief conversation with somebody else. And all she knows he says something like 'no' and she heard the gunshot. And she heard him scream."

Police found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"My plea to anybody that knows anything and that was out there that morning please you know reach out to the police."