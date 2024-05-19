Suspect still sought years after fatally shooting Philadelphia man in broad daylight

Detectives said they have no surveillance video from the area, no witnesses, and no motive for the shooting of the 20-year-old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding the gunman who killed a man in broad daylight several years ago in Philadelphia.

On October 12, 2019, police were called to Jiannii Harper's home in North Philadelphia for reports of a person with a gun.

"Upon arrival on the 1200 block of North 10th Street, they found a male who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said Santo Montecalvo with the Citizens Crime Commission.

Detectives said they have no surveillance video from the area, no witnesses, and no motive for the shooting of the 20-year-old.

"They recovered 13 fragments of nine millimeters, nine-millimeter shells," said Montecalvo.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Somebody's got to know something happened, somebody was there, somebody was out there," Montecalvo said.