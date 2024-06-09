Wellness check ends with woman found stabbed to death in Philadelphia home

Up to $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wellness check ended with a woman being found stabbed to death in her Philadelphia home.

Three years later, police and the victim's family are still searching for answers.

Tianna Wells, 25, lived in a rooming house along the 2600 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia.

Neighbors say she was sweet and used to sell clothing under her brand GSV, which stands for God Speaks Volumes.

After days of not hearing from her, police responded to a wellness check on June 16, 2021.

"When they went into the residence they found out that the victim had been stabbed in the neck and subsequently pronounced dead," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Her family says her phone and wallet were stolen. They also believe she didn't have any knives on hand.

Family said if she ever needed one, she would borrow it.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It's been three years since this recorded murder and we're hoping somebody out there remembers something that could be a disintegrating relationship with a friend, a neighbor and makes that call. The police need your help to solve this case," said Apeldorn.