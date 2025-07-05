Crowds enjoy holiday weekend Down The Shore

NORTH WILDWOOD, Nj. (WPVI) - Thousands of people lined the beaches up and down the Jersey Shore for 4th of weekend.

In North Wildwood, kids lined up to get their ice cream sandwiches from the fudgey wudgey man.

"It's been really busy but couldn't ask for a better weekend, beautiful day and it's been great," said Brandyn Caccese, the fudgey wudgey man.

It has been packed on the beaches. Tents lined the sand on this breezy 5th of July.

"The waves are really big so if you have a boogie board, it's like really good," said Jack McCann from Chalfont.

The weather made for a pristine boogie boarding report.

"It's kind of fun but kind of scary at the same time because it hits you in the face, the boogie board, when the waves come," said Jacqueline Marks from Pennypack.

Those waves looked strong in Sea Isle this weekend. Drone 6 was over the beaches where surfers had their morning fun before the crowds came.

Safety is on the mind of lifeguards and EMT who are warning beach goers to prepare for the heat.

(Madeline Melle - EMT Lifeguard, North Wildwood Beach Patrol)

"Stay hydrated, have some electrolytes in you, have a banana in the morning," said EMT lifeguard Madeline Melle, who says they have seen some issues this weekend with heat exhaustion.

"If you're going out at night, take care of yourself in the morning, we've seen a couple medical going on with heat exhaustion so we just want everyone to be healthy and safe," she said.

Up on the boardwalk, tourists treated themselves to French fries and ice cream. What could be more American than that as they celebrated this Independence Day weekend.

"I love the boardwalk. I mean, all the stores, everything to visit. Bunch of stuff to do," said Jesus Martinez from Camden.