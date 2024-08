Struggling Delaware County hospital system finds potential buyer, CEO says

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County, found a potential buyer on Wednesday.

Crozer's current parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, and New Jersey-based CHA Partners signed a letter of intent, according to a statement from the CEO of Crozer Health.

The acquisition will involve transitioning Crozer Health's hospitals back to not-for-profit status.