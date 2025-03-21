Montgomery Co. martial arts gym offering free self-defense seminar for women and teens

Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu in Flourtown, Pa. is holding a free self-defense seminar on March 29th at 5:00 p.m.

A martial arts gym in Montgomery County is opening its doors for women and teenagers to learn some simple self-defense techniques.

A martial arts gym in Montgomery County is opening its doors for women and teenagers to learn some simple self-defense techniques.

A martial arts gym in Montgomery County is opening its doors for women and teenagers to learn some simple self-defense techniques.

A martial arts gym in Montgomery County is opening its doors for women and teenagers to learn some simple self-defense techniques.

FLOURTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In honor of Women's History month, a martial arts gym in Montgomery County is opening its doors for women and teenagers to learn some simple self-defense techniques.

Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu in Flourtown, Pennsylvania is holding a free self-defense seminar on March 29th at 5pm. Women of all ages are welcome to attend.

"We'll be going over how to get away safely. If someone tries to grab you and pull you to a car, you'll definitely know how to get out of that. If someone tries to bear hug you or hug you inappropriately, we'll teach you how to get out of those things," said Omar Cruickshank, owner of Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu.

Action News' Alyana Gomez went to Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu last year to learn some of these self-defense moves.

Cruickshank demonstrated how to break free from a purse snatcher or robber and how to escape from a chokehold.

For the self-defense seminar, no registration is necessary, you can just walk in.

Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu is located at 1521 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown.

For more information, visit: CrushCrewJiuJitsu.com