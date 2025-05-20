Cucumbers recalled after more than 20 people sickened by salmonella, including some in Pennsylvania

The FDA is recalling some cucumbers amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people.

The FDA is recalling some cucumbers amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people.

The FDA is recalling some cucumbers amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people.

The FDA is recalling some cucumbers amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people.

The FDA is recalling some cucumbers amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people.

The cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers and were distributed to restaurants, wholesalers, and grocery stores.

The FDA is still working to determine where exactly they were sold.

The agency says at least 26 people had been sickened by the outbreak in 15 states, including here in Pennsylvania.

Businesses should not sell or serve whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc. between April 29 and May 14.

For more information, visit FDA.gov.