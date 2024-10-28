Culinary couple cooks up cuisines of East Asia and Hawaii at Das Good Cafe

Couple cooks up Asian, Hawaiian cuisine at Das Good Cafe The BYO in Germantown combines the cuisines of their cultures.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Anh Vongbandith was a manager at The Bellevue Hotel years ago, she could not have predicted that one of her co-workers back then would someday become her husband.

Now, 25 years later, Anh and Anou Vongbandith are still together, and just opened the latest of their food businesses, Das Good Cafe.

The BYO in Germantown combines the cuisines of their cultures - Anou is from Laos, and Anh was born in Vietnam and raised in Hawaii - so the menu is Asian-Hawaiian fusion.

They also run a catering business and are looking to expand with wholesale operations in the future.

Das Good Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

322 W. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

215-804-9449

Tipsy Cafe & Catering | Facebook | Instagram

5227 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

215-399-4042

catering orders only