Customers of Aqua in Pennsylvania and New Jersey asked to conserve water

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aqua is now asking customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to conserve water as the drought continues.

Aqua said Tuesday that the request is voluntary, and the company says it remains confident in being able to supply its systems.

The request to conserve water comes as a precaution, Aqua said.

"Aqua's drought team will continue to monitor the situation to ensure continued service and reliability," the company said in a statement.

The company released the following recommendations:

-Don't leave the water running when brushing your teeth or shaving.

-Take showers, not baths: Showers are more efficient and use less water. The shorter the shower, the better. A 10-minute shower uses half the amount of water as a full bathtub.

-Cut back on rinsing dishes. Scrape off the food and let the dishwasher do the rest. Only run the dishwasher when it is full.

-Limit your outdoor watering and check automatic sprinkler heads. Consider if areas of your yard can go without watering as we enter the colder season.

For more water conservation tips, visit this page at AquaWater.com