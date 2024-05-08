WATCH LIVE

10,000 Xanax pills hidden in yarn found by CBP officers in Philadelphia

In total, the number of pills had a street value of $30,000.

6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9:24PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia unspooled 10,060 Xanax pills concealed inside corded cotton.

The discovery was made on Friday inside numerous spools of yarn in a shipment from the Netherlands to Brooklyn.

Alprazolam, of which Xanax is a known brand name, is a scheduled IV controlled substance and a commonly prescribed psychotropic medication to manage panic and anxiety disorders.

In total, the number of pills had a street value of $30,000.

No arrests have been made.

