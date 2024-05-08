10,000 Xanax pills hidden in yarn found by CBP officers in Philadelphia

In total, the number of pills had a street value of $30,000.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia unspooled 10,060 Xanax pills concealed inside corded cotton.
The discovery was made on Friday inside numerous spools of yarn in a shipment from the Netherlands to Brooklyn.
Alprazolam, of which Xanax is a known brand name, is a scheduled IV controlled substance and a commonly prescribed psychotropic medication to manage panic and anxiety disorders.
In total, the number of pills had a street value of $30,000.
No arrests have been made.