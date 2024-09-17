Woman charged in connection with deadly assault of 89-year-old in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was charged in connection with the deadly assault of an 89-year-old in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month.

It happened on September 3 just before 7:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of South Jackson Street.

Officers were called to the scene to conduct a wellness check on an elderly woman.

At the home, police say they found 89-year-old Leonor Gonzalez-Ortiz dead inside.

Authorities later determined that her cause of death was due to an assault.

Through an investigation, 37-year-old Cynthia Viquez was identified as a suspect in connection with the assault.

She was taken into custody on September 4 and was initially charged with first-degree assault.

On September 16, authorities updated Viquez's charges to first-degree murder and providing a false statement to law enforcement.