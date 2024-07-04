Man accused of rape, double shooting in West Philadelphia arrested in Kansas City

A man accused of rape and a double shooting in West Philadelphia has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.City

A man accused of rape and a double shooting in West Philadelphia has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.City

A man accused of rape and a double shooting in West Philadelphia has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.City

A man accused of rape and a double shooting in West Philadelphia has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of rape and a double shooting in West Philadelphia has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.

The U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Damonte Lewis was wanted by Philly police for raping a 39-year-old woman back on June 24.

The Marshals say Lewis is then accused of shooting that woman, and her boyfriend, after the rape was reported.

Investigators believe the female victim was the ex-girlfriend of Lewis.

Investigators say the Lewis shot into a second floor bedroom from across the street.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker