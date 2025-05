Dancers from Bucks County head to Broadway's biggest dance stage

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some Bucks County dancers are heading to Broadway's biggest dance stage.

A squad of 23 from Dance Ground in Newtown will be performing on Monday at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards.

That's Broadway's most prestigious celebration of dance and choreography.

Christie Ileto has their story.