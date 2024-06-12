2 men arrested after Darby police recover loaded ghost gun, supplies inside home

DARBY BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Darby police say a report of an argument involving at least two men with guns on Main Street by the post office resulted in a much bigger arrest.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Friday. Police responded, and a short time later, one of the men fitting the description from the 911 call, was seen entering a home in the 100 block of Summit Street.

Officers surrounded the home. Penn Wood Middle School was placed on lockdown since the home is located across the street from the school.

Students were just about to be dismissed for the day and instead had to wait an hour until the lockdown was over.

Eventually, 21-year-old Shane Lannon and 20-year-old Miguel Anaglate exited the home and were detained. A witness who saw the men near the post office identified Lannon as being one of the subjects who displayed a firearm.

Darby Borough police said in a news release:

"After securing the home and applying for a search warrant, Darby Police recovered the clothing one subject was described as wearing, 2 loaded and operable polymer firearms aka ghost guns, "switches" (this makes the firearm capable of full automatic gunfire), a duffle bag containing a polymer slide, molds for polymer frames, a 3D printer (commonly used to make these polymer ghost guns and these "switches") and tools used to assemble these firearms and other associated parts for the 3D printer."

Police Chief Joseph Gabe explained what role the "switches" play.

"The concern with the switches on the ghost guns is they are creating a semi-automatic handgun and making it fully automatic."

Lannon and Anaglate were both charged.

"I would like to commend the Darby police officers who worked this case, neighboring police departments who assisted us, and the district attorney's office. Getting these weapons off our streets, the subjects who possess them and the equipment used to manufacture these guns is a huge win for our community and neighboring communities. We are dedicated to keeping our residents safe," said Gabe.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact Darby Borough Police at 610-586-1100 or at TSalvatore@darbyborough.com.